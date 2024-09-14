Condor Capital Management Sells 23,763 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

