Condor Capital Management Sells 666 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

