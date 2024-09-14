Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF traded up $46.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,157.00. 854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,922.30 and a 1-year high of $3,423.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,084.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,866.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

About Constellation Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

