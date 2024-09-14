CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

