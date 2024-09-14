CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,596 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.