CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $259.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.92, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.