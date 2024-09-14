CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $308,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,856,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,733 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,598,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,960,000 after buying an additional 1,101,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

