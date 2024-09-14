CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

NAPR stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

