CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

