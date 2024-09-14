CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.38.

Shares of SPOT opened at $338.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -504.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

