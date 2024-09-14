CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after purchasing an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,902,000 after buying an additional 1,021,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

