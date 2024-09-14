CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $91.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

