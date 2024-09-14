CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

