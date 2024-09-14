CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $38.84 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

