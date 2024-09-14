Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.