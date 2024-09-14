Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,065 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,433,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,188 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 303.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.