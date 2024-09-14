Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,097,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $24.15 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

