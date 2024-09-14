Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $889,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fortinet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after buying an additional 389,098 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

