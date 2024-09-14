Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American International Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American International Group by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

