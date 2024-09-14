Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,431 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,152 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

