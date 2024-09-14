Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,809 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

