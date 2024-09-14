Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the second quarter worth $718,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.35. Grindr Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grindr news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,310. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

