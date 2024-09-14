Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

UMBF opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

