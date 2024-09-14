Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $61.26 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.