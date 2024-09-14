Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

