Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 27.6%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shot up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 96,399,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 218,849,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

