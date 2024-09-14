Cosmos Price Hits $4.21 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $69.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.