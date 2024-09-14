Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

