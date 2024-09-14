Craig Hallum Trims Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Target Price to $11.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

