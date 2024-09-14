Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 386.0% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.14. 369,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,090. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $245,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

