Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.73

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and traded as low as $25.51. Croda International shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays raised Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International
Croda International Trading Up 1.0 %
Croda International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.