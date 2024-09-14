Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.73

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and traded as low as $25.51. Croda International shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays raised Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Trading Up 1.0 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.