Cronos (CRO) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $6.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00041390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

