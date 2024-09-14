CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.98 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

