CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.23 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

