Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,389 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $878.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $889.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

