Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 150,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sempra stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

