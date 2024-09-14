Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 1,944 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 64.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

