Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,607 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,866,000 after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.