Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 38,534 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Xylem by 96.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

