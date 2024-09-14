Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 779 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $550.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.11 and its 200 day moving average is $527.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

