Daiwa America Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Hold

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NKE stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

