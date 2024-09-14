Decred Price Reaches $12.15 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.15 or 0.00020260 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $198.32 million and approximately $805,094.42 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00074629 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.29 or 0.39620786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,318,385 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars.

