Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.60.

Several analysts recently commented on DFY shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE DFY opened at C$49.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.48 and a 12-month high of C$50.71.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.9052876 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

