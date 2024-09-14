DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,764 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.49% of Avery Dennison worth $87,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.