DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $53.10 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $53,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $386.49 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.