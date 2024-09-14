DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $85.56 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,842 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.35% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $85,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $63.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

