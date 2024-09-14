DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $59.40 Million in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,539,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,403,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Ferrovial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FER. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $43,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $48,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $11,119,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $1,291,000.

FER stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

