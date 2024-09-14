DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,883 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $102,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $551.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

