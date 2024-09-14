DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.80% of Stantec worth $75,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 45.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $51,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE STN opened at $77.38 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

