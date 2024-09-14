DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,608 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 1.34% of AGCO worth $99,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

AGCO Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.